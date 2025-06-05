Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndusInd's accounting lapses: NFRA to seek audit report by Grant Thornton

The NFRA had received a complaint about accounting lapses in the IndusInd Bank through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System

NFRA was in talks with the RBI to check on the investigations conducted so far to avoid duplication (Photo: Reuters)

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) would seek the report on IndusInd Bank’s forensic audit conducted by Grant Thornton to ascertain if further investigation is required, official sources told Business Standard.
  The NFRA was in talks with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to check on the investigations conducted by the central bank so far, to avoid duplication.
  “The RBI has informed the NFRA that the forensic audit had been ordered by the central bank itself. That report needs to be studied before deciding on action that needs to be taken by the Authority going forward,” a senior official said.
Topics : NFRA IndusInd Bank Grant Thornton
