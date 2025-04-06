Finance ministry to study EPFO, global models for UPS investment plan

The finance ministry will examine global best practices and draw insights from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) investment experience before finalising its strategy for investing the government’s contribution under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which came into effect on April 1. “We are still deciding how the government will invest its contribution. We will have some mechanism for it. There will be an investment committee. We will take three to four months to finalise it. We are trying to understand how other countries do it. We will