Finance ministry to study EPFO, global models for UPS investment plan

Finance ministry to study EPFO, global models for UPS investment plan

The UPS was approved by the central government in August last year to provide a guaranteed pension to retirees with a minimum of 25 years of service

Canada Pension Plan (CPP) invests 40-50 per cent of its funds in equities, while Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund allocates about 25 per cent to equities, including domestic and foreign markets.

Asit Ranjan Mishra
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The finance ministry will examine global best practices and draw insights from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) investment experience before finalising its strategy for investing the government’s contribution under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which came into effect on April 1.  “We are still deciding how the government will invest its contribution. We will have some mechanism for it. There will be an investment committee. We will take three to four months to finalise it. We are trying to understand how other countries do it. We will
