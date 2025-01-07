Fintech sector voices concerns amid regulatory fears in meeting with FinMin

At a meeting with finance ministry’s bureaucrats on Tuesday, representatives of the fintech sector raised concerns about insufficient funding opportunities amid regulatory fears and negative sentiment surrounding the industry, according to sources in the know.

“The fintech sector has expressed its concerns about declining investments, particularly from abroad, as the narrative around this sector has become less positive. However, fintech players also informed the government that the sector is growing well,” said a senior government official.

The meeting was chaired by Department of Financial Services secretary M. Nagaraju. Attendees included representatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the National