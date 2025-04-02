RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: RCB looking to continue winning run at home, Toss at 7 PM IST
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. This marks the third encounter between the two teams at this venue, with each having won one match in their previous meetings.
RCB comes into this game on the back of two consecutive victories, showcasing their strong performances both while chasing and defending targets. This match will be their first at home this season, and they’ll be eager to impress in front of their enthusiastic supporters, who are expected to fill the stands. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB has shown excellent form, with players stepping up when needed and ensuring the team secures crucial wins.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans had a mixed start to the season. In their opening match against Punjab Kings, they were handed a heavy defeat after conceding 243 runs, despite a strong late fight where they managed to score 232 runs, falling short by just 11 runs. However, they bounced back in their next game against Mumbai Indians, securing a well-deserved victory through impressive performances from both their batsmen and bowlers.
IPL 2025: RCB vs GT playing 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.
Impact player: Suyash Sharma
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Impact player: Mahipal Lomror
RCB vs GT IPL 2025 live toss:
The coin toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar and Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST today.
RCB vs GT IPL 2025 live telecast:
The live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network.
RCB vs GT IPL 2025 live streaming:
The live streaming of the Royal Challengers vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
6:13 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE UPDATES: GT coming off a win as well!
Gujarat Titans are also coming off a win against Mumbai Indians. They won by 36 runs at home and will be looking to hand Virat Kohli and RCB their first defeat of the season.
6:06 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE UPDATES: RCB eyeing 3rd win!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between RCB and GT. RCB will be looking to get their winning run going at home when they take on Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 6:02 PM IST