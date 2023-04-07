close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Expert group on MDB reform to focus on development, green finance

The group is likely to focus on greater coordination among more than a dozen MDBs and channelling private capital into green finance

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
India's G20 presidency
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 8:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The G20 expert group on strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs) set up under India’s presidency will hold its first in-person meeting in Washington DC starting Wednesday on the sidelines of the spring meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
The group is likely to focus on greater coordination among more than a dozen MDBs and channelling private capital into green finance.
Last month, India constituted the nine-member expert group with Lawrence Summers, president emeritus at Harvard University, and NK Singh, chairperson of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, as the co-convenors of the group.
Or

Also Read

What does the G-20 presidency mean for India?

'US looking forward to support India's G20 presidency': Janet Yellen

With 'Soul of India' as key theme; India gets ready for G20 presidency

G20's declining share in the world, amid India's growing influence

Another lotus blooms

Gas price for April at $7.92 but price for consumers capped at $6.5: Govt

Inter-ministerial panel under GatiShakti recommends four rail projects

Wheat crop loss likely to be 1-2 MT due to untimely rains: Govt

RBI estimate too optimistic, will pivot to rate cuts in October: Nomura

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Topics : World Bank | G20 Meet | G20 | Development banks

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Powered by PLI, India may add 150,000 new jobs in phone manufacturing

Foxconn
2 min read

'ESI scheme extended to beneficiaries in 610 districts across country'

ESIC, ESIC scheme
1 min read
Premium

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

semiconductors, chip
4 min read

Govt imposes gas price caps, accepts key suggestions of Kirit Parikh panel

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

CBIC waives interest charges on EXIM traders due to payment woes

trade, import, export
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Int'l banking system is headed for more trouble, says Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan
2 min read

Govt imposes gas price caps, accepts key suggestions of Kirit Parikh panel

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

IMF warns five-year global growth outlook is weakest since 1990

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF
4 min read

Govt caps rates to rein-in CNG, piped cooking gas prices, changes formula

gas
1 min read
Premium

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

semiconductors, chip
4 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon