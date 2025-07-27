Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Fisheries and aqua sector see big boost from UK trade deal, Maldives MoU

Fisheries and aqua sector see big boost from UK trade deal, Maldives MoU

India's fisheries and aquaculture sectors are experiencing significant growth following the UK trade deal and a MoU with the Maldives, which will improve seafood exports and enhance infrastructure

seafood,fishes
premium

In 2024-25, India’s marine exports to the UK were valued at $104 million (Rs 879 crore), with frozen shrimp alone contributing $80 million (77 percent). (PTI Photo)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the ongoing talks for a trade deal between India and the United States (US), the marine and aquaculture sector saw two crucial developments in the past few days.
 
Firstly, the signing of the landmark trade deal between India and the United Kingdom (UK) has opened the door for the lucrative European market for India’s seafood and marine exports.
 
In the second one, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with Maldives during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Male. A major component of the pact deals with joint investments in infrastructure for the marine sector.
 
The US is
Topics : India Maldives trade Seafood export fisheries sector India-UK Free Trade
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon