Fisheries and aqua sector see big boost from UK trade deal, Maldives MoU

Amid the ongoing talks for a trade deal between India and the United States (US), the marine and aquaculture sector saw two crucial developments in the past few days.

Firstly, the signing of the landmark trade deal between India and the United Kingdom (UK) has opened the door for the lucrative European market for India’s seafood and marine exports.

In the second one, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with Maldives during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Male. A major component of the pact deals with joint investments in infrastructure for the marine sector.

The US is