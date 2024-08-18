FM to discuss bad loans taken over by NARCL with PSBs, RRBs on Monday

At a meeting scheduled with public sector lenders on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to review the current status of accounts acquired or being acquired by the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), including the action taken and the way forward, according to a senior banker.

The FM could also look at the performance under schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, PM Surya Ghar, and PM Vishwakarma. Digital payments, the issuance of Viksit Bharat cards and cybersecurity, too, would be among the focus areas.

The meeting between the bank chiefs and the FM has been called