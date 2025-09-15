FMCG retailers bag big discounts ahead of GST rate shift on September 22

Major fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are offering retailers quantity purchase schemes, providing a 4-20 per cent discount on a range of products, ahead of the implementation of new goods and services tax (GST) rates from September 22.

These discounts are valid until September 21, as firms seek to manage stock and adjust to the revised tax structure.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Procter & Gamble India (P&G India), Dabur India, L’Oreal India, and Himalaya Wellness are focusing on products where GST rates are falling from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, and 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Key