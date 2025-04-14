Monday, April 14, 2025 | 12:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / For a larger apple pie: Tariff shift gives India a fleeting opening

For a larger apple pie: Tariff shift gives India a fleeting opening

India may gain, more than China, from Trump's tariff exemption on electronic devices, but there are challenges

Trump tariff rollback, US smartphone import tariffs, India China iPhone exports, Apple iPhone assembly India, US Customs tariff exemption, India mobile exports US, China fentanyl trade tariffs, Apple Inc export markets, zero duty mobile exports India
Premium

Experts point out that it won’t be an easy ride as the bulk of the supply chain (around 1,000 vendors) is based in China and seamlessly integrated with the iPhone assembly vendors

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 12:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The surprise step back by the Donald Trump administration late Friday evening could provide an edge to India vis-a-vis China, analysts believe. Addressing American consumers’ fears of price rise and also supporting tech giants,  the US Customs and Border Protection exempted smartphones, laptops and other electronic items from reciprocal tariffs—a move that is being seen especially beneficial for the Cupertino-headquartered company which contract manufactures iPhones in China, India and a bit in Brazil. Between China and India, over $40 billion worth of iPhones are assembled and shipped to the United States—the largest market for Apple Inc at around 58 per
Topics : China Trump tariffs India trade policy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon