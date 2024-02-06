Sensex (    %)
                        
Foreign players eye strategic petroleum storage reserves in Mangaluru

With this, the entire Mangaluru Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which includes two caverns of 0.75 million tonnes capacity each, will be leased out

Strategic Petroleum Reserves
Subhayan Chakraborty Betul, Goa
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

The Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve (ISPRL) is preparing to lease out one of the 0.75 million tonnes-capacity storage caverns it operates in Mangaluru, and foreign players are interested, sources said on the sidelines of India Energy Week 2024.
 
With this, the entire Mangaluru Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which includes two caverns of 0.75 million tonnes capacity each, will be leased out.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has been storing crude in one of the caverns since 2018 and signed an agreement to use the Padur facility as well.
 
The expression of interest (EoI) on this is being prepared and

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

