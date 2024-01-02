Sensex (    %)
                        
From Ashok Leyland to VECV, busmakers expect strong sales in 2024

Electric bus
Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

The demand for buses largely remained robust in 2023, driven by the increasing need for public mobility and replacement.

Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL) recorded a 64 per cent year-on-year increase in sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) buses during the April-to-December period of 2023 to 11,216 units. Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) posted 24.7 per cent sales growth between April and December for light and medium-duty buses, and 36.9 per cent growth for heavy-duty buses. The company sold 9,945 LMD buses and 1,369 HD buses during the period under review.

Tata Motors, which does not share a break-up of its

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

