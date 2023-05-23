From Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, India's neighbours mired in economic crises

Pakistan has changed its finance secretary this week, with its Budget due in less than a month. The IMF bailout package is still to be finalised and will depend on how the government tackles the difficult task of cutting energy subsidies.

Bangladesh has done what cash-strapped economies often do. Since the end of March it has stopped publishing its foreign exchange reserves data. As of end March 2023, it reports a forex reserve of $31 billion, just enough to meet four months of imports but the IMF has asked it to reclassify the numbers, which will take it down another $8 billion.