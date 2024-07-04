From fighters to copters, how R&D powers HAL's Himalayan-altitude flight

Despite the unsettled global geopolitical climate, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) grew by 11 per cent during the year ending March 31, 2024, recording its highest-ever turnover of Rs 29,810 crore.

“As of March 31, 2024, the company’s order book stands over Rs 94,000 crore, with additional major orders expected during 2024-25,” said HAL Chairman and Managing Director C B Ananthakrishnan, speaking exclusively to Business Standard in Bengaluru.

In addition to a giant Rs 48,000 crore Ministry of Defence (MoD) order for 83 Tejas Mark 1A fighters, HAL’s production lines will soon be humming with another MoD order for