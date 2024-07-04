Business Standard
From fighters to copters, how R&D powers HAL's Himalayan-altitude flight

In the first of a two-part series on India's indigenous aerospace industry, Business Standard traces HAL's pioneering research and development

tejas mark
Premium

Hindustan Aeronautics’ production lines will soon be humming with another Ministry of Defence order for 97 Tejas Mark 1A fighters

Ajai Shukla HAL/Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 12:02 AM IST
Despite the unsettled global geopolitical climate, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) grew by 11 per cent during the year ending March 31, 2024, recording its highest-ever turnover of Rs 29,810 crore.

“As of March 31, 2024, the company’s order book stands over Rs 94,000 crore, with additional major orders expected during 2024-25,” said HAL Chairman and Managing Director C B Ananthakrishnan, speaking exclusively to Business Standard in Bengaluru.

In addition to a giant Rs 48,000 crore Ministry of Defence (MoD) order for 83 Tejas Mark 1A fighters, HAL’s production lines will soon be humming with another MoD order for

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 12:01 AM IST

