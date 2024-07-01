From Jan lows, Russian oil rebounds to 45.4% of Indian June crude imports

New Delhi and Moscow have apparently found a way around Western sanctions, which started escalating since last October on Russian ships and insurance companies, to boost the share of Russian crude oil in India's crude import basket to a near record in June by around 14 percentage points from a January low. Higher purchases from Russia have come at the cost of crude sourced from West Asia, according to industry sources and shipping data.

Russian oil constituted 45.4 per cent of India's overall 4.63 million barrels per day of crude purchases in June compared to 40.7 per