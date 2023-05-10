FSSAI proposes to do away with Agmark registration for some edible oils

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has come out with a draft notification that proposes to do away with Agmark registration for edible oils sourced from multiple sources. This would facilitate ease of doing business and reduce the multiplicity of laws that govern the food sector.
For such edible oils, only FSSAI licence will be enough and a separate Agmark registration won’t be required, said industry players.
The draft notification was put out for public comments a few weeks ago for 60 days from its publication in the official gazette. The draft is called the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Amendment Regulations, 2023. The edible oil industry has whole heartedly welcomed the draft.
