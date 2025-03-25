Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / FTA negotiations: India playing it on the front foot against New Zealand

FTA negotiations: India playing it on the front foot against New Zealand

With elections likely later this year, and given India's influence in the Indo-Pacific, a trade deal is important for the island nation, even more given the turmoil in global trade

Modi, Narendra Modi, Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

At first glance, striking a trade deal with a country whose population is smaller than Pune’s might seem trivial. However, at a time when United States President Donald Trump has waged an unprecedented tariff war, targeting both allies and adversaries alike, India and New Zealand reviving negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) after a decade long hiatus appears less surprising. 
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who was in New Delhi last week, even said he looked forward to concluding the trade deal in a record 60 days, indicating Wellington’s urgency in finalising the deal at the earliest.
