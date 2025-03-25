FTA negotiations: India playing it on the front foot against New Zealand

At first glance, striking a trade deal with a country whose population is smaller than Pune’s might seem trivial. However, at a time when United States President Donald Trump has waged an unprecedented tariff war, targeting both allies and adversaries alike, India and New Zealand reviving negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) after a decade long hiatus appears less surprising.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who was in New Delhi last week, even said he looked forward to concluding the trade deal in a record 60 days, indicating Wellington’s urgency in finalising the deal at the earliest.