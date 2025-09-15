Fujifilm plans to start semiconductor materials production in India by 2028

Japanese chemicals-to-camera equipment maker Fujifilm's arm, Fujifilm Electronic Materials, plans to begin India production of raw materials — used in semiconductor chip fabrication and packaging — by late 2027 or early 2028. This was revealed by Tetsuya Iwasaki, corporate senior vice-president and general manager of its electronics business division.

“We have many products, and we are studying which ones are better suited for Indian companies. We would like to begin production before 2028, if possible. Ideally, we would also like to export such products from India to other regions,” Iwasaki said.

The company is considering a three-pronged approach, wherein it