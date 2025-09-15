Monday, September 15, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Fujifilm plans to start semiconductor materials production in India by 2028

Fujifilm plans to start semiconductor materials production in India by 2028

Fujifilm Electronic Materials aims to begin producing semiconductor raw materials in India by 2028, exploring independent units, licensing partnerships, or joint ventures

Chips, semiconductor
Although the purity requirements for chemicals used in chip fabrication are extremely high, Fujifilm is confident of meeting the standards, having successfully produced such materials in other countries. (Image: Bloomberg)

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Japanese chemicals-to-camera equipment maker Fujifilm's arm, Fujifilm Electronic Materials, plans to begin India production of raw materials — used in semiconductor chip fabrication and packaging — by late 2027 or early 2028. This was revealed by Tetsuya Iwasaki, corporate senior vice-president and general manager of its electronics business division.
 
“We have many products, and we are studying which ones are better suited for Indian companies. We would like to begin production before 2028, if possible. Ideally, we would also like to export such products from India to other regions,” Iwasaki said.
 
The company is considering a three-pronged approach, wherein it
Topics : semiconductor Chipmakers are adding brains Electronics
