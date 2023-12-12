Gas firms seek price deregulation as city distribution targets fall behind

Irked by the slow rollout of city gas distribution (CGD) networks in India, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Board (PNGRB) has told companies to get going or risk having their bank guarantees seized. In turn, the companies have told the regulator they are wary of committing investments without the government saying the time period in which natural gas will be offered a free play in the economy, sources said.

Oil and gas companies have made bank guarantees worth Rs 35,000 crore, and PNGRB has not said whose money could be seized but slow pace is rife. (See table at the bottom)

PNGRB officials have not commented on possible action against companies, but chairman Anil Jain said the government should offer a road