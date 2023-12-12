Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

Gas firms seek price deregulation as city distribution targets fall behind

Regulator warns them of losing bank guarantees as investors show little interest in gas economy

natural gas
Premium

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Irked by the slow rollout of city gas distribution (CGD) networks in India, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Board (PNGRB) has told companies to get going or risk having their bank guarantees seized. In turn, the companies have told the regulator they are wary of committing investments without the government saying the time period in which natural gas will be offered a free play in the economy, sources said.

Oil and gas companies have made bank guarantees worth Rs 35,000 crore, and PNGRB has not said whose money could be seized but slow pace is rife. (See table at the bottom)

PNGRB officials have not commented on possible action against companies, but chairman Anil Jain said the government should offer a road

Also Read

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy

Failure to meet household gas demand will have consequences, says regulator

Govt launches 12th round of bidding for city gas distribution in NE states

Govt hikes domestic natural gas prices to $9.20 per mmBTu from Oct 1

Global South disappointed over GST draft at COP28; calls for revisions

The tradeoffs of waste taxation

Indian goods worth $3.7 billion entering Oman to get boost by FTA: GTRI

Manufacturing sector lags despite over 13% growth in GVA in Q2FY24

Ahead of India-Asean FTA review: Industry flags spike in import of 38 items

Topics : Petroleum sector natural gas Oil Prices Gas price City Gas Distribution

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon