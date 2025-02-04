Gati Shakti masterplan: Detailed norms soon on data access to pvt sector

Instead of giving access to the Gati Shakti national masterplan portal, the government may provide data and information based on queries raised by the private sector.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will soon spell out the data-sharing norms of the Gati Shakti national masterplan with the private sector, Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia said.

A number of options are being explored, and need-based information sharing could be one of the most ‘secure’ ways to share data. A final call is, however, yet to be made.

Currently, only state and central government ministries and departments can access