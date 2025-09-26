Friday, September 26, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Strong global interest in industrial cities: NICDC chief Rajat Kumar Saini

Strong global interest in industrial cities: NICDC chief Rajat Kumar Saini

East Asian and European investors keen to engage with infrastructure programme, says Rajat Kumar Saini

Investors are interested in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, electronics, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, defence, and other sectors. | File Image

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

India’s plan to develop industrial smart cities is picking up pace, attracting investment interest from major East Asian economies, said Rajat Kumar Saini, chief executive officer and managing director of NICDC, on Friday.
 
The infrastructure programme being carried out by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited aims to develop industrial smart cities and industrial parks across India.
 
“NICDC cities continue to draw strong global interest. There have been active engagements from Japan, Korea, and Singapore, alongside growing interest from Germany, Italy, UAE (United Arab Emirates), the UK (United Kingdom), Taiwan, Russia, among others,” Saini told Business Standard, adding that
