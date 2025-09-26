Strong global interest in industrial cities: NICDC chief Rajat Kumar Saini

India’s plan to develop industrial smart cities is picking up pace, attracting investment interest from major East Asian economies, said Rajat Kumar Saini, chief executive officer and managing director of NICDC, on Friday.

The infrastructure programme being carried out by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited aims to develop industrial smart cities and industrial parks across India.

“NICDC cities continue to draw strong global interest. There have been active engagements from Japan, Korea, and Singapore, alongside growing interest from Germany, Italy, UAE (United Arab Emirates), the UK (United Kingdom), Taiwan, Russia, among others,” Saini told Business Standard, adding that