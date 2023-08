First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 9:10 AM IST

This was substantiated by just a 7.5 per cent rise in services exports at $25.84 billion from India in April, 7.7 per cent at $27.06 billion in May and a mere 3.5 per cent at $27.86 billion in June in the current financial year.

After impacting merchandise exports, global slowdown and inward-looking policies have also started affecting services sales abroad.

