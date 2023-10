India-UK FTA talks gain steam: Commerce secy, team in London to push deal

Falling tomato prices bring down cost of veg, non-veg thalis in Sept

WTO halves forecast for 2023 global merchandise trade growth to 0.8%

GST Council meet on Oct 7, may review progress in anti-profiteering cases

Record production of rabi crops push up agri growth to 3-year high in Q4

The government can't stop use of herbicide on GM crops, say activists

Pro-GM groups upset over questions on environmental impact of GM mustard

Harm done to environment can't be reversed, SC defers hearing on GM mustard

The yield of the genetically modified (GM) mustard hybrid, DMH-11, has failed to meet expectations in some of the government-sanctioned trials, according to people in the know. Their weight has

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com