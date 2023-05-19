Go, fish: India's blue economy surges amid call for sustainable practices

Ashoka’s two millennia old pillar edicts include directives on fish which are "to be fully protected during breeding" and other instructions against their "careless slaughter".
The Ocean 20 Dialogue starting May 21 in Mumbai seeks to support sustainable fishing, too. The event on the use of ocean resources is part of the Group of 20 (G20) talks, and will also look at financing sustainability in the blue economy. That economy has no one definition, but fishing is a key component of it. India’s fish production has grown in recent years and the surge is inland, shows an analysis of government data as seen in chart 1 (click image for interactive chart).
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or