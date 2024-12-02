GoM proposes fresh band: 35% GST slab likely for tobacco, aerated drinks

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation, led by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Chaudhary, on Monday recommended a new slab of 35 per cent for tobacco, tobacco products and aerated drinks, according to sources. At present, such products are taxed at 28 per cent.

The upcoming GST Council meeting, to be chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on December 21, is expected to take up this matter. The meeting, to be held in Jaisalmer, would deliberate on a host of other issues that the GoM has recommended including an increase in GST