Google tax mop-up slips for first time to Rs 3,864 crore in FY23

Uncertainty over global OECD's global tax deal affects collection

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
India’s collection from the equalisation levy, commonly known as Google tax, witnessed a decline in the fiscal year 2022-23 to Rs 3,864 crore, against Rs 3,900 crore a year ago, because of a lower quantum of chargeable payments made by internet companies amid uncertainty over the proposed global tax deal. This is for the first time that the equalisation tax collection saw a decline since its inception in 2016-17.
The stagnation in digital tax revenue could be attributed to multiple factors, including internet companies awaiting clarity on the equalisation levy, especially after India’s deal with the US. Another reason could be that some of these firms might have found ways to avoid the tax, according to tax officials.
In FY22, the digital levy saw collection touch Rs 3,900 crore versus Rs 2,057 crore collected the previous fiscal year, according to the data seen by Business Standard. IT hub Bengaluru accounted for half of
First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

