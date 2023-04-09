Google tax mop-up slips for first time to Rs 3,864 crore in FY23

In FY22, the digital levy saw collection touch Rs 3,900 crore versus Rs 2,057 crore collected the previous fiscal year, according to the data seen by Business Standard. IT hub Bengaluru accounted for half of

The stagnation in digital tax revenue could be attributed to multiple factors, including internet companies awaiting clarity on the equalisation levy, especially after India’s deal with the US. Another reason could be that some of these firms might have found ways to avoid the tax, according to tax officials.