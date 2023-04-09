Google tax mop-up slips for first time to Rs 3,864 crore in FY23

India’s collection from the equalisation levy, commonly known as Google tax, witnessed a decline in the fiscal year 2022-23 to Rs 3,864 crore, against Rs 3,900 crore a year ago, because of a lower quantum of chargeable payments made by internet companies amid uncertainty over the proposed global tax deal. This is for the first time that the equalisation tax collection saw a decline since its inception in 2016-17.
The stagnation in digital tax revenue could be attributed to multiple factors, including internet companies awaiting clarity on the equalisation levy, especially after India’s deal with the US. Another reason could be that some of these firms might have found ways to avoid the tax, according to tax officials.
In FY22, the digital levy saw collection touch Rs 3,900 crore versus Rs 2,057 crore collected the previous fiscal year, according to the data seen by Business Standard. IT hub Bengaluru accounted for half of
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or