Gorakhpur emerges as industrial hub with projects worth ₹11,600 crore

Gorakhpur is fast emerging as an industrial hub with investments totalling more than ₹11,600 crore in the last eight years.

These projects, pertaining to the Gorakahpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), span varied sectors such as food processing, beverages, dairy, industrial products and manufacturing.

A robust industrial land bank of 800 acres flanking the Gorakhpur Link Expressway has also been created for allotment to industrial units.

"In the last eight years, GIDA has facilitated about 500 industries with investments of more than ₹11,600 crore and generation of about 40,000 employment opportunities in the Gorakhpur region," a senior UP official said.

