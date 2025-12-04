Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Gorakhpur emerges as industrial hub with projects worth ₹11,600 crore

Gorakhpur emerges as industrial hub with projects worth ₹11,600 crore

PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Reliance among investors; Yogi says rule of law spurred growth as GIDA eyes mega corridor expansion

Between 1989 and 1998, industrial activity declined sharply in the GIDA jurisdiction, and Gorakhpur’s mega fertiliser plant was also shut down.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Gorakhpur is fast emerging as an industrial hub with investments totalling more than ₹11,600 crore in the last eight years.
 
These projects, pertaining to the Gorakahpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), span varied sectors such as food processing, beverages, dairy, industrial products and  manufacturing. 
 
A robust industrial land bank of 800 acres flanking the Gorakhpur Link Expressway has also been created for allotment to industrial units.
 
"In the last eight years, GIDA has facilitated about 500 industries with investments of more than ₹11,600 crore and generation of about 40,000 employment opportunities in the Gorakhpur region," a senior UP official said.
 
