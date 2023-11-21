Sensex (0.42%)
65930.77 + 275.62
Nifty (0.45%)
19783.40 + 89.40
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
41883.50 + 27.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.07%)
6459.55 -4.75
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43689.15 + 104.20
Heatmap

Govt aims to reduce short-term debt, increase external debt by FY25

However, the status paper maintained that the risk profile of India's government debt stands out as safe and prudent

debt
Premium

Asit Ranjan Mishra
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To minimise risks and lower borrowing costs, the Centre aims to reduce the share of short-term debt of the outstanding marketable debt stock to 11 per cent by FY25 from 12.13 per cent in FY22.

However, the Centre sees scope for increasing the share of external debt in the outstanding public debt stock to 7 per cent from 5.43 per cent during the same period.

As part of the “Status Paper on government debt”, put out by the Union finance ministry last month, the medium-term debt strategy (MTDS) aims to continue with the rationalisation of interest rates on small savings schemes and other instruments like the provident fund and special securities in line with the interest rates prevailing in the

Also Read

FDI inflows into India rise 10%, outflows shrink 16% in 2022: Unctad

FDI inflows decline 16% to $71 billion for first time in a decade: RBI data

Net inflows into equities decline to a 2-yr low: What should investors do?

FPI net inflows into debt market hit highest amount in past 6 year

FPI inflows into domestic debt market down to trickle in September

25 inland waterways projects worth Rs 1,100 crore for Northeast: Sonowal

India's FDI equity inflows contracts 24% $20.5 billion in H1 FY24

IPEF supply-chain pact: India won't have to make any change in domestic law

Inter-ministerial meeting on 'Direct to Mobile' technology next month

Crop insurance scheme PMFBY makes comeback, enrollments jump

Topics : India debt debt inflows Government Debt

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs Australia T20s full scheduleTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon