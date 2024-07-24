Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt changes stance on fiscal consolidation, prioritises debt reduction

Finance Secretary said the figure of 3% for fiscal deficit does not take into account the specific dynamics of a fast growing economy like India

fiscal, budget
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 10:32 PM IST
The Modi government 3.0 committed itself to bringing down the fiscal deficit, which is an excess of expenditure over revenues, to below 4.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) next financial year, but did not specify the target after that year.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated in her latest Budget speech: “From 2026-27 onwards, our endeavour will be to keep the fiscal deficit each year such that the Central government debt will be on a declining path as percentage of GDP.”
 
Till then, the Centre has been announcing fiscal deficit targets along

Also Read

Budget ignored Oppn-ruled states? Outrageous allegations, says FM

Union Budget 2024: Laying building blocks for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Health Budget focuses on strengthening state drug regulatory systems

Congress CMs to boycott NITI Aayog meet over 'discriminatory' 2024 Budget

Union Budget 2024: R&D, spacetech fund gives deeptech startups a boost

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Union Budget Fiscal consolidation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon