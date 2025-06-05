Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 12:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt eases SEZ rules to promote chips, electronics component manufacturing

Reduces min land required to set up such firms from 50 hectares to 10 hectares

These changes, under the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Rules, 2025, came into effect on June 3, 2025

Monika Yadav, Asit Ranjan Mishra, New Delhi
Jun 05 2025

The government has unveiled a series of policy relaxations aimed at boosting high-tech manufacturing, including semiconductors and electronic components in special economic zones (SEZs).
 
According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the minimum land requirement for setting up such SEZ units has been reduced from 50 hectares to 10 hectares. The relaxed norms will apply to sectors including semiconductors, display module sub-assemblies, various other module sub-assemblies, printed circuit boards, lithium-ion battery cells, mobile and IT hardware components, hearables, and wearables. These changes, under the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Rules, 2025, came into effect on
