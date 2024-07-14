Business Standard
Non-tariff barriers: Centre readies steps to ease exporters' woes

Sets up panel, identifies challenges, to launch portal soon

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

The government is working towards a strategy to tackle non-tariff barriers faced by exporters by setting up a committee and launching a portal, a senior official said.

Typically, non-tariff barriers take several years to resolve. The development comes at a time when India is negotiating free-trade agreements (FTAs) with several developed economies, where non-tariff measures related to environment and sustainability have become a cause for concern for Indian exporters. During a recent review meeting, exporters had urged Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to develop a strategy to tackle non-tariff barriers imposed by trade partners that hinder India’s

Topics : Indian exports India imports Trade exports trade policy

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

