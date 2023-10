The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways unveiled its Maritime Vision 2047 on Tuesday, outlining nearly 300 initiatives aimed at making India a global maritime leader.

The vision requires an estimated investment of Rs 75-80 trillion over the next 25 years to achieve a range of ambitious goals. These include carbon neutrality at all major ports, development of 25 cruise terminals, and becoming the world’s top five shipbuilding nations.