Govt likely to conduct interviews for RBI deputy governor next week

Govt likely to conduct interviews for RBI deputy governor next week

Government panel consisting of RBI governor, Cabinet secy, DFS secy to interview candidates

RBI
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
Jan 10 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

A top government panel, comprising Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan, and Department of Financial Services Secretary M. Nagaraju, is likely to meet next week to interview top contenders for the post of deputy governor at the RBI, said a source.
 
“As the tenure for one RBI deputy governor is ending, we expect the interviews to take place by mid next week,” said the source.
 
The government has been looking for a new deputy governor, as Michael Patra's term is set to end on January 15.
 
The last date of submission of applications was
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Central bank central government

