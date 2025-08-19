Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Govt likely to revive anti-profiteering rules under GST 2.0 overhaul

Govt likely to revive anti-profiteering rules under GST 2.0 overhaul

Anti-profiteering provisions were first introduced in 2017, when GST replaced multiple indirect taxes and several items had lower tax incidence

Govt likely to revive anti-profiteering provisions under GST 2.0
The GSTAT Principal Bench, with all-India jurisdiction, hears matters relating to place of supply and anti-profiteering

Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

The government is considering re-invoking anti-profiteering provisions for a limited period to ensure that businesses pass on indirect tax benefits to consumers, following the proposed overhaul of the goods and services tax (GST) regime, according to a senior official.
 
“While the Centre remains committed to market-driven pricing, concerns over unfair profiteering cannot be ruled out if companies fail to reduce maximum retail prices (MRPs) in line with lower tax rates. We are planning to invoke anti-profiteering measures for up to two years so that businesses don’t pocket benefits of the lower rates,” the official said, requesting anonymity. An email sent
