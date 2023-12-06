Govt limits additional spending to Rs 58,378 crore, eyes fiscal prudence

In a strong signal of fiscal prudence ahead of the general elections, the finance ministry on Wednesday sought Parliament's approval for additional gross spending of Rs 1.29 trillion, involving a net cash outgo of Rs 58,378 crore in FY24 through the first tranche of supplementary demands for grants. However, the government will present the second tranche of supplementary demands for grants during the Budget session of Parliament in February when it can seek additional spending.

Spending beyond the net cash outgo worth Rs 70,968 crore, including Rs 14,524 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, will be matched by savings or enhanced receipts. The government had taken an advance of Rs 10,000 crore for the rural job guarantee scheme from the Contingency Fund of India.

Supplementary demands involve completely new items of expenditure that were not in the Budget (new services) and substantial increases in existing lines of expenditure (new instruments of services). The additional spending demands are dominated by fertiliser (Rs 13,351 crore) and food (Rs 10,396 crore) subsidies, the Guarantee Redemption Fund (Rs 9,014 crore), and defence spending (Rs 5,626 crore).

“The net cash outgo in the Supplementary Demands for Grants is moderate, and could be matched by savings in other departments. This does not suggest a risk of the fiscal deficit target being overshot,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA.

Out of the Rs 58,378 crore net cash outgo, Rs 53,858 crore has been allotted for revenue expenditure and Rs 4,520 crore for capital expenditure. Rs 13,351 crore has been allocated for the Nutrient Based Subsidy Scheme, including the recoupment of an advance of Rs 5,000 crore sanctioned from the Contingency Fund of India, and Rs 5,589 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which was extended for five years beyond December 31, 2023, when it was supposed to end.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda, said the government has made conservative assumptions for fertiliser subsidies based on gas prices and has allocated more funds for the rural job guarantee scheme as the rural economy is not doing too well. “At any rate, before general elections, it would be necessary to ensure the rural economy is resilient. Now, under ceteris paribus conditions, the fiscal deficit will increase by the net amount of around Rs 58,000 crore. But the GDP at nominal prices will be higher, and hence the ratio can be contained at 5.9 per cent,” he added.

The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent of GDP for FY24. During the first seven months of the fiscal (April-October), the government has exhausted only 45 per cent of its fiscal deficit target of Rs 17.9 trillion. Though nominal GDP came at 8.6 per cent during the first half (April-September) of FY24 against the budget estimate of 10.8 per cent, the government is confident to meet the fiscal deficit target on the back of robust tax collections.

The finance ministry has allocated Rs 3,170 crore for meeting additional expenditure towards Central Assistance to meet the resource gap of the Jammu and Kashmir union territory, Rs 2,537 crore for clearing the liability of the government’s share towards election-related expenditure, and Rs 1,050 crore for interest equalization support for lines of credit under the Indian Development and Economic Assistance Scheme (IDEAS).