Taxpayers may get relief as govt plans to fix refund provision in I-T Bill

Section 433 of the new IT Bill, 2025, states that a refund must be claimed by filing a return - regardless of whether it is belated

Monika Yadav
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

In a relief to taxpayers, the government is likely to amend the controversial refund provision in the new Income Tax (I-T) Bill, 2025, which denies refunds if the I-T return is filed after the due date, according to an official in the finance ministry. 
 
Section 433 of the new I-T Bill states a refund must be claimed by filing a return regardless of whether it is belated.
 
In contrast, Section 263(1)(a)(ix) specifies that to qualify for a refund, the return must be filed on or before the due date, creating a contradiction.
 
“Experts and stakeholders have raised concern
