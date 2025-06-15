Taxpayers may get relief as govt plans to fix refund provision in I-T Bill

In a relief to taxpayers, the government is likely to amend the controversial refund provision in the new Income Tax (I-T) Bill , 2025, which denies refunds if the I-T return is filed after the due date, according to an official in the finance ministry.

Section 433 of the new I-T Bill states a refund must be claimed by filing a return regardless of whether it is belated.

In contrast, Section 263(1)(a)(ix) specifies that to qualify for a refund, the return must be filed on or before the due date, creating a contradiction.

“Experts and stakeholders have raised concern