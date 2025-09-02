Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Govt may line up four schemes to soften Donald Trump's tariff blow

Govt may line up four schemes to soften Donald Trump's tariff blow

Cabinet likely to take up proposal on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Shreya NandiHarsh KumarAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

The government is likely to announce up to four schemes, including credit-related support measures, to help exporters hit by the 50 per cent punitive tariff imposed by the Donald Trump administration on Indian-origin products.
 
“The Cabinet may take up the proposal on Wednesday. It will be in line with the credit guarantee schemes announced during the Covid period, especially for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs),” a government official said, requesting anonymity.
 
The measures are expected to tackle liquidity challenges faced by small exporters in labour-intensive sectors, ease pressure on working capital, protect jobs and enable firms to sustain
