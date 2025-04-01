Govt mulls EPR for construction and demolition waste, used cooking oil

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) is drafting guidelines to extend producer responsibility to construction and demolition (C&D) waste, used cooking oil, and toxic and hazardous waste, following previous efforts to regulate plastic packaging and electronic waste, according to two senior officials.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is a policy approach that holds producers accountable for the environmental impact of their products throughout their lifecycle, including after disposal by consumers. The aim is to encourage sustainable practices and support circular economy models.

EPR regulations for C&D waste are designed to mandate the use of a certain percentage of