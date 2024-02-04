Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt nearly doubles PLI scheme share of five key industry segments

Amount raised from Rs 8,405 cr in RE of FY24 to Rs 15,198 cr

PLI scheme
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

In a big push to the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the government has nearly doubled (increase of 81 per cent) the allocation in five key industry segments from Rs 8,405 crore in the Revised Estimate of FY24 to Rs 15,198 crore in the Interim Budget for FY25.

The segments cover over eight PLI schemes, including mobile phones, IT hardware, pharma (PLIs for medical devices, intermediates and pharmaceuticals), food processing, telecom hardware and, auto and auto components.

In FY24, DPIIT officials, however, said that the disbursements would be much higher at around Rs 11,000 crore than what has been budgeted for

Topics : PLI scheme Indian industry DPIIT IT services

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

