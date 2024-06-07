Business Standard
Discrepancies in bids: Govt may give two weeks to ACC PLI applicants

The discrepancy in the bids has caused the government to miss its target of completing the bidding process within a month of declaring the technical bidders

PLI scheme nodal agencies under watch as Centre readies for review
Nitin Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

The central government is planning to give a two-week window to the applicants of the 10 GWh tranche of the Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to submit all the necessary documents, Business Standard has learnt.

This decision follows the discovery of discrepancies by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) in the technical bids submitted by several participants. In some technical bids, these applicants have either not provided details of their valuation or other essential project-related information.
 
“We are planning to give two weeks’ time to submit all necessary documents to all applicants,” an official aware of the
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

