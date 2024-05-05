Spice row: Govt plans greater scrutiny, guidelines on use of ethylene oxide

The government is formulating guidelines on the use of ethylene oxide (ETO) in samples of spices for the domestic market and exports, people aware of the matter said, as it plans to step up efforts to make quality checks more stringent.

ETO, a flammable, colourless gas, is typically used as a disinfectant. It is also used as a sterilising agent and an insecticide to reduce microbial contamination in spices. However, its use is considered carcinogenic, beyond permissible limits.



Currently, ETO is not allowed in spices for domestic consumption. However, the tolerance or the permissible limit is applicable in the case of