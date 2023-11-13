Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Govt policy tailwinds to drive 15% CAGR in India's defence production

The government's ongoing policy push for import substitution and exports is a big propellent, driving the 15 per cent CAGR in India's defence production turnover

defence college
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ajai Shukla
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Amidst rising defence spending by East European and West Asian countries, a new report from Axis Capital Research focuses on India’s defence production and indigenisation programme. It predicts that the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of India’s defence outlay is likely to grow at 12 per cent to $147 billion over FY2025-29E.

The Axis report draws on the data from India’s annual Budget, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) media releases, the World Bank and international bodies such as the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The government’s ongoing policy push for import substitution and exports is a big propellent, driving the 15 per cent CAGR in India’s defence production turnover.

Also Read

How interim Budget became a potent tool in the hands of poll-bound govts

Ageing wells, govt pricing, tax policies hamper crude oil production

DeepTech SaaS firms can unlock a CAGR of up to 50%: Nasscom report

As business from West takes a hit, Indian IT firms explore African market

Defence stocks pricing in all positives and offer limited upside: Analysts

India asks Opec to ensure oil market stability for global economy's benefit

8th round of commercial coal mines auction to be launched on Nov 15

Onion prices: All-India average rate at Rs 59.09 per kg in retail market

Centre to seek bids for $960 million EV battery production program

Centre, ADB sign $400 mn loan pact to build high-quality urban infra

Topics : defence firms Defence Production Policy government policies

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon