Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 09:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt preps groundwork for talks to seal bilateral trade deal with US

Govt preps groundwork for talks to seal bilateral trade deal with US

The commerce department has initiated preliminary discussions with various government departments and ministries to gain a deeper understanding of sector-specific dynamics

India US Trade
Premium

India US Trade

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Donald Trump agreed to negotiate the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), government departments have started preparing the groundwork for the upcoming talks to finalise the contours of the proposed trade deal.
 
The commerce department has initiated preliminary discussions with various government departments and ministries to gain a deeper understanding of sector-specific dynamics, trade intricacies, and India's offensive interests.
 
The departments have also been asked to explore what could be the ask from both sides, including the extent to which India can give tariff concessions and what it
Topics : United States trade

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon