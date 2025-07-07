Monday, July 07, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Electronics push: Centre gets ₹8,000 cr proposals for components scheme

Electronics push: Centre gets ₹8,000 cr proposals for components scheme

The scheme, which will run for six years starting from this financial year, started accepting applications for three months starting May 1

Under the scheme, instead of offering incentives for incremental sales, the government plans to give incentives based on the number of direct jobs created, in addition to support for capital expenditure done by the companies

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

For manufacturing electronic components and setting up assembly facilities in the country, the government has received proposals worth ₹7,500 crore-8,000 crore, sources in the know told Business Standard.
 
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received roughly 100 applications from Indian and international companies to set up units in the country under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), a senior government official said.
 
“We have started vetting the applications, and from late August or early September, we will begin approving applicants in batches. A project management agency is also being finalised soon,” the official said.
 
The ₹22,9191 crore ECMS
