Electronics push: Centre gets ₹8,000 cr proposals for components scheme

For manufacturing electronic components and setting up assembly facilities in the country, the government has received proposals worth ₹7,500 crore-8,000 crore, sources in the know told Business Standard.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received roughly 100 applications from Indian and international companies to set up units in the country under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), a senior government official said.

“We have started vetting the applications, and from late August or early September, we will begin approving applicants in batches. A project management agency is also being finalised soon,” the official said.

The ₹22,9191 crore ECMS