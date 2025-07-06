Foxconn saga: Recall of Chinese workers hits India's iPhone manufacturing

At a time when the automobile industry is coping with the shortage of heavy rare earth magnets, sourced primarily from China, Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn Hon Hai has delivered a blow to manufacturing of Apple products in India. Ahead of the iPhone 17 launch, which was supposed to have brought India centre stage in Apple’s global supply chain, Foxconn has ordered hundreds of Chinese technicians and engineers to leave the Indian factories and return home. While there’s no official reason for the recall, people in the know explained that it was at behest of the Chinese government, which has a