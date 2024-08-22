Business Standard
Govt's scientific advisor bats for electric trucks in FAME-III scheme

Outlines comprehensive plan to transition India's trucking sector to zero-emission vehicles

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
A report by the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India has batted for the inclusion of electric trucks in the third tranche of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME-III) scheme.

Titled “Bharat Zero Emission Trucking (ZET) Policy Advisory”, the report outlines a comprehensive plan to transition India’s trucking sector to zero-emission vehicles, with a target of achieving 100 per cent zero-emission truck sales by 2050. The report notes that the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is leading several initiatives aimed at e-trucks, including the potential incentives under the forthcoming

