Home / Economy / News / Govt seeks Parliament nod for ₹41k crore additional spending in FY26

Govt seeks Parliament nod for ₹41k crore additional spending in FY26

First supplementary demands for grants tabled in Parliament focus on fertiliser and petroleum subsidies amid rising costs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)
Additionally, approval has been sought for additional spending of around ₹1,200 crore by the Ministry of External Affairs, and ₹2,500 crore by the home ministry. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Asit Ranjan MishraSanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday sought the Parliament’s nod for net additional spending of ₹41,455 crore for 2025-26 (FY26), which includes ₹28,000 crore for fertiliser and petroleum subsidies. 
While the first supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha seek approval for a gross additional expenditure of ₹1.32 trillion, spending of ₹90,812 crore will be matched by the savings of ministries and departments. 
Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra, said the net cash outgo under the first supplementary demands for grants is relatively moderate, and could be financed through savings found
