Govt seeks Parliament nod for ₹41k crore additional spending in FY26

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday sought the Parliament’s nod for net additional spending of ₹41,455 crore for 2025-26 (FY26), which includes ₹28,000 crore for fertiliser and petroleum subsidies.

While the first supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha seek approval for a gross additional expenditure of ₹1.32 trillion, spending of ₹90,812 crore will be matched by the savings of ministries and departments.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra, said the net cash outgo under the first supplementary demands for grants is relatively moderate, and could be financed through savings found