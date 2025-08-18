Monday, August 18, 2025 | 12:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt seeks to revamp entire tax system with GST reform, Income-Tax Bill

Govt seeks to revamp entire tax system with GST reform, Income-Tax Bill

The Centre has proposed a two-tier GST with 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs, along with a 40 per cent slab for a few items in the sin goods category

The proposed GST reforms are being perceived within the government as a move to reduce the burden on the common man, and as such the states will also gain from their people benefiting from a duty cut and rationalisation.

Asit Ranjan MishraMonika Yadav New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 12:14 AM IST

The central government’s proposal for a structural overhaul of the goods and services tax (GST), along with the Income-Tax Bill recently passed by Parliament, will lead to a complete revamp of both the direct and indirect tax system in the country, said a senior government official.
 
“This is a complete revamp of the direct and indirect tax system. It will take the GST Council at least two meetings to go through all the item-wise changes in slabs. The inclusion of petrol and diesel under GST has been deferred for the time being in view of the prevailing energy sector uncertainties.
