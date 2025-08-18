Govt seeks to revamp entire tax system with GST reform, Income-Tax Bill

The central government’s proposal for a structural overhaul of the goods and services tax (GST), along with the Income-Tax Bill recently passed by Parliament, will lead to a complete revamp of both the direct and indirect tax system in the country, said a senior government official.

“This is a complete revamp of the direct and indirect tax system. It will take the GST Council at least two meetings to go through all the item-wise changes in slabs. The inclusion of petrol and diesel under GST has been deferred for the time being in view of the prevailing energy sector uncertainties.