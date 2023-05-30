close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre to begin programme to apprise industry on IPEF supply chain pillar

Government officials said there will be more rounds of stakeholder and legal consultations will take place before the text is finalised

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
exports, imports, trade
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The commerce department will soon begin an outreach programme to apprise the industry about the United States-led economic initiative Indo-Pacific Economic Framework’s (IPEF)’s supply chain pillar, which is nearing completion.
“The idea is to let the industry know about how they need to gear up and prepare themselves for the implementation of IPEF (supply chain pillar),” a senior government official told Business Standard.
The previous ministerial in Detroit late last week saw “substantial conclusion” of the negotiations of the IPEF’s supply chain pillar. Government officials said there will be more rounds of stakeholder and legal consultations will take place before the text is finalised.
Or

Also Read

Cold chain startup Celcius raises Rs 100 crore from IvyCap, others

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

Sebi proposes to tighten regulations on issuance of bonus shares

Supply chain disruptions likely despite falling trade

Delhivery to acquire supply chain solutions firm Algorhythm Tech

FM Sitharaman seeks states' support to sort issues in industrial corridors

India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura

RBI working on portable payment system for transactions during tragic times

India extends $1 billion credit line to Sri Lanka by another year

Income Tax department notifies e-appeals scheme to ensure electronic filing

Topics : Supply chain trade Regulations

First Published: May 30 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

FM Sitharaman seeks states' support to sort issues in industrial corridors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
2 min read

India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura

fiscal deficit, growth, revenue, tax, economy
2 min read

RBI working on portable payment system for transactions during tragic times

RBI
2 min read

India extends $1 billion credit line to Sri Lanka by another year

Sri lanka central bank
3 min read

Income Tax department notifies e-appeals scheme to ensure electronic filing

Photo: ANI/Twitter
1 min read

Most Popular

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

Sensex extends rally to 4th day, ends 123 pts higher; ITC, IT stocks shine

Sensex
2 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Transmission, ONGC, IRCTC, IPCA Labs, Torrent Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS

Electric Two-wheelers
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon