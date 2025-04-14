Monday, April 14, 2025 | 11:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Govt to set fresh target of 30% ethanol blending in petrol by 2030

Govt to set fresh target of 30% ethanol blending in petrol by 2030

Target of 20% blending already achieved in March this year

Officials at the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry confirmed that inter-ministerial discussions have agreed to raise the national blending target to 30 per cent by the end of the decade

Shine JacobSubhayan Chakraborty Chennai/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

India is all set to come out with a fresh target of 30 per cent for ethanol blending in petrol by 2030, as it already touched 20 per cent by March this year, according to sources.
 
Though 20 per cent was initially set for 2030, it was later brought forward to the 2024-25 ethanol supply year (November 1-October 31).
 
In the supply year 2023-24, ethanol blending in petrol touched an average of 14.6 per cent. This was a significant increase from 12.06 per cent in supply year 2022-23.
 
Officials at the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry confirmed that inter-ministerial discussions
Topics : ethanol farmers Agriculture

