Home / Economy / News / Green energy aided by strong ecosystem, say industry representatives

Green energy aided by strong ecosystem, say industry representatives

India's renewable energy sector is growing fast but faces hurdles in financing, transmission, and storage, even as policy support and innovation drive progress toward 2030 targets

(From left) Renewable energy experts Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Gauri Singh and Prashant Choubey listed storage and tariffs as challenges for the sector
(From left) Renewable energy experts Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Gauri Singh and Prashant Choubey listed storage and tariffs as challenges for the sector

BS Reporter New Delhi
10 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 6:26 AM IST

India’s renewable energy (RE) sector is growing but faces challenges like high capital costs, gaps in generation and transmission, and high storage expenses, said senior industry executives during a panel discussion at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit last week in New Delhi. 
Vaishali Nigam Sinha, cofounder of green energy company ReNew; Gauri Singh, deputy director-general of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), an intergovernmental organisation; and Prashant Choubey, president of another green energy company Avaada Group, spoke with Ashok Bhattacharya of Business Standard. 
Citing challenges in RE generation, Sinha said: “We get over 300 days of sunlight, which means there is
